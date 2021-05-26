#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 26 May 2021
Planning permission for controversial apartment proposal at former Bessborough mother and baby home refused

The burial place of over 800 children who died at the institution remains unknown.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 26 May 2021, 8:29 AM
The site of the former institution at Bessborough
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

PLANNING PERMISSION FOR a controversial apartment block plan on the estate of a former Mother and Baby Home institutions in Bessborough in Co Cork has been refused.

Survivors and their families have been very critical of plans build 179 apartments in three blocks at the site of the former institution.

The burial place of over 800 children who died at the institution remains unknown. Campaigners had argued that planning permission should not be granted until the location of a burial ground was established.

Developer MWB Two Ltd had argued it was “highly unlikely” the site in question contains a burial ground.

An Bord Pleanála held an online oral hearing on the issue last month. KOD Lyons, which represented some survivors at the hearing, today called the news a “significant victory for campaigners”.

In its decision, ABP said: “The Board is not satisfied that the site was not previously used as, and does not contain, a children’s burial ground and considers that there are reasonable concerns in relation to the potential for a children’s burial ground within the site associated with the former use of the lands as a Mother and Baby Home over the period 1922 to 1998.

“In this context, the Board considers that it would be premature to grant permission rsr the proposed development prior to establishing whether there is a children’s burial ground located within the site and the extent of any such burial ground.”

Terry Prendergast, member of An Bord Pleanala, continued: It also considers that it would be premature to grant permission given the implications of such for the satisfactory implementation of the development as proposed. The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Over 900 deaths

More than 900 children died at Bessborough or in hospital after being transferred there from the institution, which operated between 1922 and 1998.

Despite “very extensive inquiries and searches”, the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was only able to establish the burial place of 64 children.

The burial places of more than 800 babies and children are therefore unknown, with the Commission concluding that it is likely some of them were buried in unmarked graves.

MWB Two Ltd had submitted plans for a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) at the site.

At the oral hearing last month, the company argued it is “highly unlikely” the land in question contains a burial ground.

MWB Two’s submission to ABP stated: “Though highly unlikely, it cannot be ruled out that the SHD site contains human remains.” As such, the company said it “is happy to conduct further site investigation”.

However, survivors and their relatives labelled the plans “an abhorrent act of desecration” and “a travesty”.

