What are the best and worst Christmas presents you've ever received? Let us know

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 25 Dec 2019, 5:00 PM
43 minutes ago 3,346 Views 10 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/NeydtStock
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/NeydtStock

CHRISTMAS ISN’T ALL about giving and receiving gifts but it’s a nice way for people to show they care.

Sometimes a gift-buyer knocks it out of the park, however on other occasions a present may not have the desired effect (unless that effect is meant to disappointment).

It’s not all about money either – the best gifts can be simple or handmade.

As is our Christmas tradition, we want to know about the best and worst presents you’ve ever received (or given). Tell us all about them in the comments section.

To get you started, here are some stories from TheJournal.ie employees about great and not-so-great presents of years gone by:

When all her kids had moved out of the house, my mom put together a book of all the recipes we would have known and loved and expected growing up – from her birthday cake recipe to everything she made for Christmas or Easter. She had it bound and gave it to all her kids. I use it weekly and love it, especially for holidays since I live so far from home and my mom’s cooking!
When I was 12 my dad bought me a sandwich toaster … so that I could make him toasted sandwiches. The box was pretty big so I was absolutely delira to see my name written on it. I begged and begged and begged my parents to let us all open one present a day early on Christmas Eve, only to rip all the paper off and reveal a bloody George Foreman.
Last Christmas my mam got me a Super Nintendo including all the old games I loved as a kid – Donkey Kong; Mario Brothers – I was nostalgia-ed off me nut, one of the best presents ever.
My mother only stopped giving me a three-pack of recordable tape cassettes around six years ago. All those years watching me pressing play and record on Atlantic 252 damaged her.

Now it’s your turn…

