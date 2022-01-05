Here's the shortlist for the best Irish album of 2021

THE SHORTLIST FOR the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2021 has been released this afternoon, featuring artists from across the country.

The overall winner is set to be announced during a special RTÉ 2FM broadcast live in Vicar Street on Thursday 3 March. The show is set to feature performances from some of the artists shortlisted today.

Here is the shortlist:

Bicep – Isles

Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill – In The Game

For Those I Love – For Those I Love

Orla Gartland – Woman on the Internet

HousePlants – Dry Goods

Kojaque – Town’s Dead

Elaine Mai – Home

Saint Sister – Where I Should End

Soda Blonde – Small Talk

Villagers – Fever Dreams

The shortlist was announced earlier today on RTÉ’s Tracy Clifford Show by Jim Carroll, chairman of the judging panel.

Commenting on the shortlist, Head of Music at RTÉ 2FM, Adam Fogarty, said: “The sheer quality of this year’s RTÉ Choice Music Prize shortlist highlights the incredible standards now being reached routinely by musicians and artists in Ireland across a range of genres.”

“While it has been an extremely challenging year for the music industry, so many Irish artists, not just those who have made the shortlist, have used this time, much of it in the absence of live shows, to produce some incredible music.”

Next week, a special RTÉ Choice Music Prize highlights programme will be broadcast RTÉ2 television.

The Irish song of the year shortlist is set to be announced on 26 January.

This is the 17th annual Choice Music Prize, with the album of the year being decided by a panel of 11 Irish music media professionals and industry experts.