Tuesday 25 June, 2019
This Irish town has been named as the 'Best Kept' on the island of Ireland

The ‘Best Kept’ awards pit the winners of Ireland’s TidyTowns against their counterparts across the border.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 2:23 PM
Bantry, Co Cork
Image: Google Streetview
Bantry, Co Cork
Bantry, Co Cork
Image: Google Streetview

BANTRY has been named the winner of Ireland’s Best Kept Town.

The results of this year’s competition were announced today at an awards ceremony in Farmleigh House in Dublin.

The all-island competition sees the best towns in the TidyTowns competition compete against their counterparts in Northern Ireland’s Best Kept competition.

The Co Cork town also won the Best Kept Small Town category, while Arklow in Co Wicklow won Best Kept Large Town.

Meanwhile, Donaghmore in Co Tyrone won in the Best Kept Village category and Bangor in Co Down won Best Kept Large Urban Centre.

Speaking at the awards, Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring congratulated this year’s winners and said the awards showed the pride people have in their own communities.

“It shows how local volunteers take ownership of their surroundings and work to improve them, for both now and into the future,” he said.

Doreen Muskett, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, the body that organises the Best Kept Awards, said the competition was designed to reward those who take pride in their communities.

She also paid tribute to those who work to make their surroundings a nice place to work, live and play in, and gave special mentions to the two Northern Irish towns to win awards.

“I am delighted that Donaghmore and Bangor have been recognised amongst Ireland’s most beautiful spots,” she said.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

