Monday 27 February 2023
PA Betty Boothroyd in 2000 as she made her final address as Speaker
# RIP
Betty Boothroyd, UK's only female Speaker of Commons, dies aged 93
She held the role from 1992 to 2000.
57 minutes ago

FORMER BRITISH MP Betty Boothroyd, the first woman to be elected Speaker of the House of Commons in Westminster, has died at age 93.

Boothroyd was elected as a Labour MP in in 1973 and was later briefly an MEP before returning to the House of Commons.

She became Deputy Speaker in 1987 before being elected Speaker in 1992, the first and only woman to have held the role to date. She stayed in the role until October 2000.

Current Speaker Lindsay Hoyle paid tribute to Boothroyd today as “one of a kind”.

Hoyle said that “not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend”.

“To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache,” he said.

“She stuck by the rules, had a no-nonsense style, but any reprimands she did issue were done with good humour and charm.

“Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman – and I will miss her.”

Press Association
