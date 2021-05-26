#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 26 May 2021
Advertisement

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO from 5 July

Jeff Bezos will hand the role over to Andy Jassy, who currently heads up Amazon Web Services.

By AFP Wednesday 26 May 2021, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 10,561 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5449252
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is to step down on 5 July
Image: DPA/PA Images
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is to step down on 5 July
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is to step down on 5 July
Image: DPA/PA Images

AMAZON FOUNDER JEFF Bezos said today that he will hand over operational control to his successor on July 5, leaving as the e-commerce giant flexes its muscles in television and cloud.

Bezos is ceding his chief executive role to Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services, the lucrative cloud computing unit at the Seattle-based company. Bezos will take the role of executive chair.

Bezos announced his departure date at an annual shareholders meeting, saying it has “sentimental” value to him because it will be the 27th anniversary of Amazon officially becoming a corporation.

Bezos assured investors that Jassy is well known in the company, having been at Amazon almost as long as Bezos.

“He is going to be an exceptional leader, and he has all my confidence,” Bezos said of Jassy.

“I guarantee you, he won’t let the universe make us normal.”

The executive transition comes with Amazon having attained tremendous power online commerce as well as cloud computing, where it competes with Google and Microsoft.

Amazon has been among technology firms that have flourished as the pandemic accelerated a trend of using the internet for work, play and education.

The company’s dominance in online commerce has also put it in the crosshairs of critics and regulators worried it may be abusing its power.

Amazon on Wednesday announced a deal to buy the storied MGM studios for $8.45 billion, the US tech giant a vast content library to further its ambitions in streaming.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The move comes with Amazon experiencing surging growth in online retail and cloud computing, while making a push into entertainment as more consumers turn to streaming media.

However, the deal could increase scrutiny for Amazon, one of the big tech firms gaining unprecedented economic power in recent years and in the crosshairs of antitrust enforcers around the world.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie