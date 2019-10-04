This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Five more Irish restaurants have received Michelin Bib Gourmand award for 2020

The award honours restaurants providing good quality food for good value.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 4 Oct 2019, 4:19 PM
49 minutes ago 5,627 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4837647
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
The awards were announced ahead of the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2020 launched next Monday.
FIVE MORE RESTAURANTS in Ireland have been included in this year’s Bib Gourmand awards while 22 others have retained their place on the list. 

This distinction – named after the Michelin Man Bibendum – highlights restaurants that offer good quality and good value cooking for £30 (€34) or under for three courses.

The new restaurants included from Ireland were:

  • Thyme, Athlone Co Westmeath
  • Land to Sea, Dingle Co Kerry
  • Uno Mas, Dublin city centre
  • Circa, Terenure Co Dublin
  • Balloo House, Killinchy Co Down

The awards were announced in advance of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2020 which will be launched next Monday 7 October.  

22 restaurants have been newly honoured on the list for 2020. Nine restaurants in Ireland have been deleted from the list including Bastible, Pig’s Ear and Etto in Dublin and James St in Belfast. 

There are now a total of 132 restaurants with this award in the guide.

Some Irish restaurants that have retained the award are Richmond in Dublin, Kai in Galway and TwoCooks in Sallins, Co Kildare. 

“In uncertain times, our readers are looking for ways to spend their money wisely and our Bib Gourmands promise a good meal at a great price,” said International Director of the Michelin Guides Gwendal Poullennec in a statement.

Michelin said Circa in Terenure is a “laid-back neighbourhood spot” while Uno Mas in Dublin city centre offers “flavour-packed Spanish dishes”. 

