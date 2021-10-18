#Open journalism No news is bad news

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted 48 hours.

By Press Association Monday 18 Oct 2021, 10:43 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION is asking the US Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s validity plays out in the courts.

The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

The Justice Department asked the high court to lift an order imposed by a conservative federal appeals court that has allowed Texas to continue enforcing the nation’s strictest curbs on abortion through a novel law that was written to make it hard to challenge in the federal court system.

The department had announced its intentions last Friday.

It is not clear whether the administration will prevail at a Supreme Court with a conservative majority that has been fortified by three appointees of former president Donald Trump and already has agreed to hear a major challenge to abortion rights in a case from Mississippi.

Press Association

