Biden to meet eastern Nato leaders after vowing Russia will 'never' take Ukraine

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden is due to meet eastern European leaders today, a day after vowing Russia will never see victory in Ukraine.

He is due to meet the leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of nine eastern Nato members that form the alliance’s easternmost flank, after paying a surprise visit to Kyiv earlier this week as the first anniversary of the start of the invasion approaches.

The group includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin delivered a state-of-the-nation address yesterday, which he used to accuse the West of escalating the conflict and announced that Moscow is suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with the US.

Putin said that increasingly stringent sanctions on the country “will not succeed” and vowed his country would keep fighting to “systematically” achieve its aims.

Speaking hours later in Warsaw, the capital of Nato ally Poland, Biden pledged that “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never”.

Surrounded by a flag-waving crowd outside Warsaw’s Royal Castle, Biden responded directly to Putin’s accusations, saying the West “is not plotting to attack Russia”.

He said Putin “thought autocrats like himself were tough” but faced the “iron will” of the United States and its partners.

“There should be no doubt: our support for Ukraine will not waver, Nato will not be divided and we will not tire.”

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly will also meet today, two days ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Kyiv and its allies hoping to garner broad support for a resolution calling for a “just and lasting peace”.

The draft resolution, sponsored by 60 countries, is to be voted on after the close of debate, which likely will not be until at least tomorrow.

The text “underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations”.

Like previous resolutions, it reaffirms the UN’s “commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The text, which unlike a Security Council resolution would not create a binding law, demands Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine.”