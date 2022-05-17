#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 17 May 2022
Advertisement

Biden will visit site of racist mass shooting today

Biden called the racially-motivated killings “antithetical to everything we stand for in America.”

By AFP Tuesday 17 May 2022, 11:11 AM
18 minutes ago 323 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5766180
Image: AP News
Image: AP News

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden will travel to Buffalo, New York today to meet and grieve with family members of the 10 victims killed on Saturday during a mass shooting at a supermarket.

Many of the victims, ranging from 32 to 86-years-old, were Black and were either shopping or working at a supermarket in one of Buffalo’s highest concentrated African American neighborhoods.

The attack was carried out by a white supremacist teenager, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who was arrested at the scene.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will first visit a memorial for the shooting victims before meeting with families, first responders and law enforcement officials at a community center.

White House officials have said that Biden will denounce the massacre as “terrorism motivated by a hateful and perverse ideology,” and call for stricter gun control measures.

Hastily scheduled ahead of Biden’s departure on Thursday for a major diplomatic trip to South Korea and Japan, the Buffalo visit will be a chance to “try to bring some comfort to the community,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Biden called the Buffalo killings “antithetical to everything we stand for in America.”

The murders were “an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology,” he said.

An official told AFP: “He’ll call on all Americans to give hate no safe harbor, and to reject the lies of racial animus that radicalise, divide us, and led to the act of racist violence we saw”.

Biden has said in the past that he left retirement to run for president after he heard Trump refusing to clearly denounce a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A manifesto written by the shooter was revealed by police to contain references to “replacement theory” – the idea that Western elites want to replace and disempower white Americans.

The conspiracy, linked to the Qanon narrative, has been spreading among right-wing circles and may leave Biden in a difficult place politically.

Biden, while denouncing domestic extremism, has mostly shied away from a sustained effort to tie it to the right.

Michael Waldman, a former speechwriter for President Bill Clinton, said: “If he strays anywhere beyond thoughts and prayers, predictably people will scream that he’s politicizing this”.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie