Biden will visit site of racist mass shooting today

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden will travel to Buffalo, New York today to meet and grieve with family members of the 10 victims killed on Saturday during a mass shooting at a supermarket.

Many of the victims, ranging from 32 to 86-years-old, were Black and were either shopping or working at a supermarket in one of Buffalo’s highest concentrated African American neighborhoods.

The attack was carried out by a white supremacist teenager, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who was arrested at the scene.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will first visit a memorial for the shooting victims before meeting with families, first responders and law enforcement officials at a community center.

White House officials have said that Biden will denounce the massacre as “terrorism motivated by a hateful and perverse ideology,” and call for stricter gun control measures.

Hastily scheduled ahead of Biden’s departure on Thursday for a major diplomatic trip to South Korea and Japan, the Buffalo visit will be a chance to “try to bring some comfort to the community,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Biden called the Buffalo killings “antithetical to everything we stand for in America.”

The murders were “an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology,” he said.

An official told AFP: “He’ll call on all Americans to give hate no safe harbor, and to reject the lies of racial animus that radicalise, divide us, and led to the act of racist violence we saw”.

Biden has said in the past that he left retirement to run for president after he heard Trump refusing to clearly denounce a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

A manifesto written by the shooter was revealed by police to contain references to “replacement theory” – the idea that Western elites want to replace and disempower white Americans.

The conspiracy, linked to the Qanon narrative, has been spreading among right-wing circles and may leave Biden in a difficult place politically.

Biden, while denouncing domestic extremism, has mostly shied away from a sustained effort to tie it to the right.

Michael Waldman, a former speechwriter for President Bill Clinton, said: “If he strays anywhere beyond thoughts and prayers, predictably people will scream that he’s politicizing this”.

