Monday 15 March 2021
Biden declines to join other Democrats in calling for Cuomo resignation

Several leading Democrats have urged New York’s governor to quit over allegations of sexual harassment which he denies.

By Press Association Monday 15 Mar 2021, 8:57 AM
Monday 15 Mar 2021, 8:57 AM
President Joe Biden, followed by his granddaughter Natalie Biden, disembarks Marine One on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House
Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta via PA Images
Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta via PA Images

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden declined an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who is under investigation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Asked by a reporter if Cuomo should resign, Biden responded: “I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us.”

Biden, who made the comments upon returning to the White House from a weekend at his home in Delaware, had not previously spoken publicly about the allegations against Cuomo.

However, his comments reflect the wait-and-see position the White House has taken regarding Cuomo’s future.

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not say whether Biden believes Cuomo should resign.

She said every woman who has come forward “deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should be able to tell her story”.

She has said in past weeks that the president supports the investigation.

Several prominent New York Democrats, including Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on Cuomo to step down.

The three-term governor has refused to resign and has denied he did what has been alleged.

Six women, several of them former members of his staff, have alleged that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward them.

Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately.

New York attorney general Letitia James is leading the investigation into the allegations.

Press Association

