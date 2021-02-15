#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Biden to join virtual G7 event with global leaders on Covid-19 efforts

The US President will address the G7 meeting on the pandemic and vaccination distribution.

By Press Association Monday 15 Feb 2021, 8:02 AM
56 minutes ago 1,755 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5354702
Image: Evan Vucci/PA
Image: Evan Vucci/PA

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden will speak at a virtual meeting of the world’s major economies on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and global vaccination distribution, according to the White House.

Biden is expected to speak about the need for a global response to the pandemic and to recommit the US to multi-lateral engagement, a stark contrast from President Donald Trump, who developed an isolationist foreign policy that saw the US withdraw from major global agreements and alliances.

Since entering office, Biden has reversed many of Trump’s isolationist moves, including rejoining the World Health Organisation.

During his appearance at the G7 meeting on Friday, Biden will emphasise the need for global coordination on vaccine production, distribution and supplies, as well as global efforts to prepare for and protect against future pandemics.

He will also discuss the need for industrialised nations to ensure their economic recovery “is inclusive and benefits all workers, including women and members of historically disadvantaged groups”, the White House said in a statement.

The US has also pledged to join the Covax initiative, which is aimed at producing and distributing vaccines to developing countries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Biden will also discuss the need to update global rules “to tackle economic challenges such as those posed by China”, the White House said. Biden has pushed for the US and its allies to negotiate a new trade pact to counter China’s influence in the region.

The G7 event marks Biden’s first major multilateral engagement as president and a return to the diplomacy that characterised so much of his tenure as vice president.

On the same day, Biden is set to participate in a “special edition” of the Munich Security Conference, a gathering of global leaders focused on defence.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie