Security scare at Biden inauguration rehearsal prompted by fire at homeless camp

PARTICIPANTS IN A rehearsal for US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the directed of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.

People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “this is not a drill”.

Four law enforcement officials said there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution.

The Capitol complex and surrounding areas have been locked down after a riot there on 6 January.

The US Secret Service has tweeted that a fire was attended to by emergency servives, and that the fire has now been extinguished.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the US Capitol complex was temporarily shut down,” it said. “There is no threat to the public.”