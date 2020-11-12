#Open journalism No news is bad news

Biden names longtime adviser as White House chief of staff

Klain served as the coordinator to the Ebola response during the 2014 outbreak.

By Press Association Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 7:16 AM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in the top role in his White House.

Klain will lead a White House likely to be consumed by the response to the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to spread unchecked across the nation, and he will face the challenge of working with a divided Congress that could include a Republican-led Senate.

In a statement last night, Biden suggested he chose Klain for the position because his longtime experience in Washington had prepared him for such challenges.

“His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again,” Biden said.

Klain served as chief of staff for Biden during Barack Obama’s first term, was chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore in the mid-1990s and was a key adviser on Biden’s presidential campaign, guiding his debate preparations and coronavirus response.

He has known and worked with Biden since the Democrat’s 1987 presidential campaign.

The choice of Klain underscores the effort Biden’s incoming administration will place on the coronavirus response from day one.

Klain was the Ebola response coordinator during the 2014 outbreak and played a central role in drafting and implementing Obama’s administration’s economic recovery plan in 2009.

It is also likely to assuage some concerns among progressives who had been gearing up for a fight over one of the first and biggest staff picks Biden will make as he builds out his White House team.

The chief of staff is typically a gatekeeper for the president, crafts political and legislative strategy and often serves as a liaison to Capitol Hill in legislative negotiations.

Progressives had expressed concerns that Biden would pick one of his other former chiefs of staff: Steve Richetti, who faces scepticism for his work as a lobbyist, or Bruce Reed, who is seen as too much of a moderate to embrace reforms pushed by the party’s base.

But progressives see Klain as open to working with them on top priorities like climate change and health care.

