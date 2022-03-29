#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 29 March 2022
Advertisement

‘He’s Irish’: Former Defence Sec says Biden misspoke on Putin due to ‘compassion’ from Irish heritage

At the weekend, Biden remarked that the Russian President “cannot remain in power”.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 3:15 PM
28 minutes ago 3,439 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5724220
Image: Patrick Semansky/PA Images
Image: Patrick Semansky/PA Images

A FORMER US Secretary of Defence has suggested that ‘compassion’ arising from President Joe Biden’s Irish heritage was the cause of comments about Putin’s future as the leader of Russia.

At the weekend, Biden remarked that the Russian President “cannot remain in power”.

The White House sought to pull back from the statement, which diverted from its official position, saying that Biden was not advocating for “regime change” in Russia.

Former US Secretary of Defence Leon Panetta, who held the role during Obama’s presidency, said today that Biden is “Irish” and “has a great deal of compassion when he sees that people are suffering”.

Asked on CNN why he thought Biden made that comment about Putin, Panetta said: “I happen to think that Joe Biden, you know, he’s Irish, he really has a great deal of compassion when he sees that people are suffering.”

“I think it overwhelmed him in the sense of seeing all of the horrors that were resulting from this war,” he said.

“From a personal point of view, I understand why he said it, but at the same time, when you’re president of the United States, you have to be disciplined to make sure you don’t make comments that ultimately have to be clarified by the White House.”

Biden made his comments about Putin’s future while on a visit to Warsaw in Poland, where thousands of Ukrainian refugees have fled.

He later told reporters at the White House: “I’m not walking anything back… I want to make it clear, I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I feel — I make no apologies for my personal feelings”.

Biden has often drawn on his Irish roots in his political career, cementing it as part of his persona as a public figure.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He has discussed stories of his maternal great-great-grandfather Patrick Blewitt from Mayo, who emigrated to the US, and another great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan who came from Louth.

On his father’s side, which is less discussed, his ancestry is English, French and Irish.

Additional reporting by AFP

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie