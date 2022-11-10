Biden says Musk's foreign ties 'worthy' of scrutiny after tycoon's takeover of Twitter

Biden delivers remarks and takes questions in the State Dining Room at The White House.

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has said that Elon Musk’s ties with foreign countries were “worthy” of scrutiny.

It comes amid questions over the Saudi acquisition of a stake in Twitter as part of the tycoon’s blockbuster takeover.

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” Biden said last night, answering a question from a reporter after a long pause.

“Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that… That’s all I’ll say,” he said.

Last month reports emerged that the Biden administration was weighing a national security review of Musk’s $44 billion (€43.98 billion) takeover of Twitter, in part because of a key group of investors backing the buyout.

The investors include Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.

Two US Senators have called for a vetting of the Twitter deal in order to prevent the platform from accessing user information that could endanger human rights activists and critics of the Saudi government.

“We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting US politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform,” said Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Advertisement

Musk has also struck what’s seen as a favourable public posture towards Vladimir Putin despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — notably by echoing the Russian president’s talking points on the conflict.

And he has raised eyebrows by suggesting the self-ruled island of Taiwan should become part of China — a stance welcomed by Chinese officials but which deeply angered Taiwanese officials.

Critics point to the industrial ties linking Musk to China, which has increasingly fraught ties with Washington.

The tycoon’s Tesla electric auto company has ramped up production to record levels at its Chinese factory in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, Twitter launched two new verification tools yesterday but “killed” one of them hours later in a messy start to the campaign to revamp the influential platform.

The social media platform unveiled its long-awaited Twitter Blue subscription service, which allows users to pay $7.99 per month for a coveted blue tick, as well as a separate grey “official” badge for some high-profile accounts.

But the new grey label was almost immediately scrapped, overshadowing the launch of Twitter Blue, which is currently only available on the mobile app on iPhones and in the United States.

“I just killed it,” Musk tweeted hours after the new tag was added to government accounts, big companies and major media outlets.

“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t,” the world’s richest man added.

- © AFP 2022