#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 9 June 2021
Advertisement

Joe Biden heads to the UK for his first foreign trip as US president

Biden and wife Jill are kicking off an eight-day trip to Europe.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 7:08 AM
1 hour ago 6,265 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5461368
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

JOE BIDEN WILL begin his first overseas trip as US president when he touches down in Britain ahead of a G7 Summit with an emphasis on coronavirus vaccines.

The Democrat and wife Jill are expected to land on Air Force One at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk today to kick off an eight-day trip to Europe.

Biden will meet US personnel stationed at the base, and is expected to be greeted himself by a far calmer reception than his predecessor Donald Trump, who was met by a wave of protest.

The president will share face-to-face talks with Boris Johnson on Thursday in Cornwall, where the summit begins the following day.

Having succeeded Trump after his single fractious term in the White House, Biden said the trip is about “realising America’s renewed commitment to our allies and partners” in an article for the Washington Post.

Biden also said he would meet with the British Prime Minister to “affirm the special relationship between our nations”.

However, this week it emerged Johnson is not a fan of the expression after an American magazine reported he told aides he does not like the seemingly “needy and weak” term.

Downing Street said he “prefers not to use the phrase” and is instead intent on fostering a “close relationship” with Washington.

Part of that, Johnson hopes, is a trade deal with the States. However, the president has repeatedly raised concerns about Brexit’s impact on Northern Ireland.

Biden will join others from the G7 group of leading economies in Carbis Bay on Friday, where there is the prospect of protest.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Johnson plans to use the summit to urge the members – also including Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy – to “defeat” Covid-19 by helping to vaccinate the world by the end of next year.

After the summit ends, the president and the first lady will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Biden will then depart for Brussels and later Geneva in Switzerland.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie