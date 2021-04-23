#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 23 April 2021
President Joe Biden to travel to UK and Belgium in June

Biden will attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall before travelling to Brussels for the NATO summit.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 23 Apr 2021, 4:52 PM
20 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5418471
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden will travel to the UK and Belgium in June, the White House has confirmed.

This will be the first overseas travel by President Biden. He will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, which is taking place from 11-13 June. There he will hold meetings with G7 leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

From the UK the President will travel to Brussels, Belgium, where he will participate in the NATO summit on 14 June.

The White House said President Biden will affirm the United States’ commitment to NATO, transatlantic security, and collective defence.

“NATO leaders will discuss how to orient the Alliance to future threats and ensure effective burden sharing. The President will also hold bilateral meetings with fellow NATO leaders,” a statement said.

Biden will also participate in an US-EU summit in Brussels, with leaders focusing on a number of issues such as global health security, global economic recovery, climate change, digital and trade cooperation, strengthening democracy and mutual foreign policy concerns.

The White House said the trip will “highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalising the transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests”.

There was speculation earlier this year that President Biden may briefly visit Ireland during the summer. However a stop-off in Ireland is not part of this trip. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

