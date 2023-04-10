Day by day, here's where Joe Biden will visit during his Irish trip

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden will soon be landing in Ireland for a four-day whistlestop trip starting tomorrow.

His itinerary includes visits to Belfast, Louth, Dublin and Mayo, including a public speech in Ballina and a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins.

Here’s a day-by-day look at what his plans are for the week.

Tuesday

The first leg of Biden’s visit to Ireland will be in Belfast to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Air Force One is expected to land on Tuesday evening, where Biden will be greeted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In an official statement, the White House said that “President Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland from April 11-12 to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities”.

Wednesday

The American president will deliver a keynote address at Ulster University’s new Belfast campus on Wednesday morning, which the university’s vice-chancellor and president Professor Paul Bartholomew said would be a “very special day” for the institution.

As his visit to Belfast comes to an end, the main stops on Biden’s itinerary on Wednesday will be in Co Louth, where some of his Irish ancestors were from.

It’s expected that he will visit Dundalk and Carlingford, with the chair of Louth County Council saying the county is “thrilled” to welcome him.

“He has close and long-standing ties with the county and the Cooley Peninsula, and we look forward to extending the warmest of welcomes to him,” said Conor Keelan, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council.

“I have no doubt that he will witness a large and welcoming Co Louth gathering.”

Security sources had previously indicated to The Journal that Biden would go on a “walkabout” in Dundalk.

Thursday

Thursday will mark a busy day for Biden in Dublin as he makes a series of visits to important locations in the capital city, including in Phoenix Park and Leinster House.

Phoenix Park is set to close at 5pm on Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday to accommodate the visit. All gates, including pedestrian gates, will be shut.

Biden’s day will start with a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet President Michael D. Higgins. The second stop in Phoenix Park will be at Farmleigh House.

The US President will then be escorted across the city centre to Leinster House, where he is expected to make a speech to a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad in the afternoon. He will become the fourth US President to do so; John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton previously addressed the Houses.

Access to the building will be heavily restricted during the speech with additional security in place. Media covering his speech from the Dáil gallery will be required to take a supervised antigen test and register in advance for access.

It will be followed by another engagement in the city centre that is believed to be a State reception in Dublin Castle.

Friday

The last day of Biden’s Irish tour will see him head west on Friday out to Co Mayo, another county where he has family roots.

He is expected to travel to Knock, with some speculation that he may visit the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation. Government sources have said such a visit is “in the mix” as Biden turned the first sod on the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation project in 2017.

He’ll make a major public appearance in his ancestral home in Ballina, which he first visited in June 2016 as US vice-president.

Now, as president, he will deliver a speech outside St Muredach’s Cathedral on Friday afternoon.

The event is open to the public and anyone who wishes to attend can register here.

Irish presenter and fundraiser Laurita Blewitt, a third cousin of Biden, told RTÉ Radio One’s Brendan O’Connor programme yesterday that there is “great excitement” around Ballina.

“The whole place is getting a facelift, lots of painting being done and flowerbeds being set. It’s brilliant for the town and great excitement and we’re counting down the days,” Blewitt said.

“There’s a massive influx of American staff here in Ballina over the last couple of weeks. It’s been getting busier and busier,” she said.

Blewitt, a fundraiser for the Mayo Roscommon Hospice, said that an invitation has been extended to him to pay a visit but that details have not yet been confirmed.

Additional reporting by Tadgh McNally and Christina Finn