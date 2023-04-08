Biden visit: More details confirmed as trips to Dundalk and Carlingford announced

NEW DETAILS OF Joe Biden’s visit have been confirmed, with plans for the US President to make trips to both Dundalk and Carlingford in Co Louth next week.

The visit by Biden was officially confirmed last week, with the White House announcing that he will be in Ireland between 11 and 14 April and will visit Belfast, Dublin, Louth and Mayo.

The US President is expected to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins during his visit, with trips to both Áras an Uachtaráin and Farmleigh being planned.

Biden will also address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad next week. He will become the fourth US President to do so – following on from John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

This afternoon, Louth County Council confirmed that Biden would visit both Dundalk and Carlingford.

Security sources had previously indicated to The Journal that, after leaving Northern Ireland on Wednesday, Biden would travel to Dundalk where he would go on a “walkabout” the town.

“On behalf of the people of County Louth, we are thrilled to note that President Biden will be visiting us this coming Wednesday,” said Conor Keelan, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council.

“He has close and long-standing ties with the county and the Cooley Peninsula, and we look forward to extending the warmest of welcomes to him. I have no doubt that he will witness a large and welcoming County Louth gathering.”

Alongside his trip to Louth, Biden is expected to travel to Knock on Friday, with some speculation that he may visit the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation.

Sources within government have said such a visit is definitely “in the mix” as Biden turned the first sod on the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation project in 2017.

After Knock, it is expected that Biden will travel on to his ancestral home of Ballina in Mayo.

He is due to make a speech to the public while in Ballina, outside St Muredach’s Cathedral on Friday evening.

The US embassy said in a statement that the event is open to the public and anyone wishing to attend the event should register here.