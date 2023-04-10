Biden visit shuts Phoenix Park and local roads but airports to operate 'normally'

THE VISIT OF US President Joe Biden to Ireland, which will begin tomorrow in Belfast, is set to cause some interruptions to daily life.

Areas of Dublin, Mayo and Louth where the US President plans to visit will be affected by local road closures, while the Phoenix Park, which is the site of visits to Áras an Uachtarán and Farmleigh House, is set to close for 24 hours from Wednesday evening.

Here’s your breakdown of all the available information about the local impacts of Biden’s trip.

Phoenix Park

The Phoenix Park will be closed from 5pm on Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which operates the park, confirmed today that all gates, including pedestrian gates, will be closed during the 24-hour period.

Access will be provided to essential park staff, with arrangements to be confirmed in the coming days.

“All roads and gates will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so,” the OPW said in a statement.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Airports

Biden will land in and depart from Dublin Airport at various times during the visit. On Friday, when he visits Co Mayo, he will use Ireland West Airport in Knock to arrive in the county and later depart from Ireland.

Normal operations are due to continue at both airports at all times, according to gardaí.



However, members of the public who are using the airports are advised to allow additional time to arrive ahead of their flights due to possible rolling road closure, particularly late Wednesday and early Friday at Dublin Airport and on Friday afternoon and evening at Knock.

Roads

During the visit, some roads will be closed to facilitate events and security escorts.

“In general, traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localised and minimal,” gardaí said in a statement.

“However, the public can expect localised road closures to facilitate events and temporary rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts over the course of 12 to 15 April.”

Although many of the planned road closures and restrictions are still to be released, Gardaí released the following details of those which have been confirmed:

Monday to Saturday: Parking restrictions on Earlsfort Terrace, Leeson Street Lower, Hatch Street Lower, Castle Street and Ship Street

Parking restrictions on Earlsfort Terrace, Leeson Street Lower, Hatch Street Lower, Castle Street and Ship Street Tuesday to Saturday: Earlsfort Terrace closed to traffic, pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only

Earlsfort Terrace closed to traffic, pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only Wednesday and Thursday: Phoenix Park closed to all access, traffic and pedestrians, from 5pm on Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday. Arrangements are in place for local access only.

Specific details on further local road closures, parking restrictions and traffic diversions for Louth, Dublin and Mayo are to be published in the coming days, according to gardaí.

