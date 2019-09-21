This initiative is calling for people to clean up marine litter from Irish coasts this weekend

A RECORD BREAKING number of registrations have been received by Clean Coasts for this weekend’s Big Beach Clean 2019.

The Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action that encourages volunteers from around Ireland to remove marine litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season.

Clean Coasts is a programme operated by An Taisce and is funded by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

There are currently over 800 registered Clean Coasts groups in Ireland and last year over 22,000 volunteers engaged with the programme.

For the Big Beach Clean 2019, registrations were open to all residents of Ireland, no matter how far from the coast they are based.

Clean Coasts is this year asking volunteers to help prevent litter entering Irish waterways and seas by holding a clean-up no matter where they are in the country and tackling the problem at the source.

Over 300 groups have registered for beach clean-ups happening around the country this weekend, marking an additional 130 clean-ups compared to last year’s event.

Clean Coasts is expecting this weekend to be its biggest and most successful campaign to date.

This year’s flagship event is happening on Garryvoe Beach in Co Cork, hosted by Cully & Sully.

People who wish to take part in this weekend’s events can do so by joining a clean-up in their area. More information on events planned can be found here.