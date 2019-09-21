This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This initiative is calling for people to clean up marine litter from Irish coasts this weekend

Events for the Big Beach Clean 2019 are happening around the country this weekend.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 791 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4817263
Image: Cathal Noonan
Image: Cathal Noonan

A RECORD BREAKING number of registrations have been received by Clean Coasts for this weekend’s Big Beach Clean 2019. 

The Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action that encourages volunteers from around Ireland to remove marine litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season. 

Clean Coasts is a programme operated by An Taisce and is funded by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. 

There are currently over 800 registered Clean Coasts groups in Ireland and last year over 22,000 volunteers engaged with the programme.

For the Big Beach Clean 2019, registrations were open to all residents of Ireland, no matter how far from the coast they are based. 

Clean Coasts is this year asking volunteers to help prevent litter entering Irish waterways and seas by holding a clean-up no matter where they are in the country and tackling the problem at the source. 

Over 300 groups have registered for beach clean-ups happening around the country this weekend, marking an additional 130 clean-ups compared to last year’s event. 

Clean Coasts is expecting this weekend to be its biggest and most successful campaign to date.

This year’s flagship event is happening on Garryvoe Beach in Co Cork, hosted by Cully & Sully. 

People who wish to take part in this weekend’s events can do so by joining a clean-up in their area. More information on events planned can be found here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie