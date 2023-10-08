Poll: Will you watch the new season of Big Brother?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BIG BROTHER IS coming back for a new season for the first time in five years.
The first episode of the new season will air tonight on Virgin Media.
It was a cultural phenomenon for many of its years on air, but it’s not everyone’s cup of tea – will you be watching?
