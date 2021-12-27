#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 27 December 2021
Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallee dies suddenly aged 58

The Canadian filmmaker won an Emmy for his work on the HBO series.

By AFP Monday 27 Dec 2021, 2:00 PM
59 minutes ago 8,917 Views 1 Comment
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

AWARD-WINNING CANADIAN filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee, whose work included Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club, has died suddenly aged 58.

“Rest In Peace, Jean-Marc Vallee. The world is far less interesting without you in it,” Vallee’s publicists wrote on Instagram yesterday.

The Quebecois producer and director was Oscar-nominated for Dallas Buyers Club in 2013, for which actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both took home Academy Awards.

In recent years, he drew acclaim for his work on HBO shows Big Little Lies, for which he won an Emmy award, and Sharp Objects.

US media reported that Vallee died suddenly in his cabin near Quebec City over the weekend.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

HBO said it was “shocked at the news of his sudden death.”

“Jean-Marc Vallee was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker,” the company’s statement to The Hollywood Reporter said.

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently,” Vallee’s producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement shared with US media.

“The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

His other notable works included the Oscar-winning 2009 film “The Young Victoria” starring Emily Blunt and “Wild” in 2014, for which Reese Witherspoon earned an Oscar nomination.

© AFP 2021

AFP

