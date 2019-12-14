This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Government warned about increased threat of foreign espionage in Ireland

An update to the White Paper on Defence 2015 was published this week.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 10:34 AM
18 minutes ago 1,740 Views 5 Comments
Minister Paul Kehoe who published the update of the White Paper.
Image: Press Military
Image: Press Military

THE THREAT OF espionage by “hostile states” has increased since 2015 in Ireland, according to an updated defence policy published by the Minister for Defence. 

Paul Kehoe published this update to the White Paper on Defence from 2015 earlier this week after it was approved by the government.

The White Paper now says there is “increasing evidence internationally” of the threat presented by espionage to sovereignty, national security and economic development of the state, as first reported by the Irish Times today. 

The update says this comes in the form of “clandestine activities by hostile states”.

“The State will continue to take preventative measures to safeguard our sovereignty, national security and economic well-being from espionage activities that are hostile to our interests,” the report says.  

The spying can also include attempts to influence policy of the country. 

It further adds that the wider political environment around the world is more complex and uncertain now than in 2015.

Cyber threats have also been assessed as increasing since the paper was originally published.

The original White Paper on Defence was approved in 2015 and this update is the first review. 

