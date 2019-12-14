Government warned about increased threat of foreign espionage in Ireland

Minister Paul Kehoe who published the update of the White Paper.

THE THREAT OF espionage by “hostile states” has increased since 2015 in Ireland, according to an updated defence policy published by the Minister for Defence.

Paul Kehoe published this update to the White Paper on Defence from 2015 earlier this week after it was approved by the government.

The White Paper now says there is “increasing evidence internationally” of the threat presented by espionage to sovereignty, national security and economic development of the state, as first reported by the Irish Times today.

The update says this comes in the form of “clandestine activities by hostile states”.

“The State will continue to take preventative measures to safeguard our sovereignty, national security and economic well-being from espionage activities that are hostile to our interests,” the report says.

The spying can also include attempts to influence policy of the country.

It further adds that the wider political environment around the world is more complex and uncertain now than in 2015.

Cyber threats have also been assessed as increasing since the paper was originally published.

The original White Paper on Defence was approved in 2015 and this update is the first review.