'It's big!': Spotters flock to see largest ever commercial plane to land at Dublin Airport tonight

THE AIRPLANE USED by the Chinese premier for his trip to Ireland will be the largest commercial plane to ever land at Dublin Airport when it arrives this evening.

Premier Li Qiang will arrive at Dublin Airport shortly after 7pm for a two-day visit to the country, during which he will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins.

The aircraft carrying him, a Boeing 747-8, has a wingspan of 68 metres and is 76 metres long.

According to DAA, this is bigger than the current largest commercial aircraft to land at Dublin Airport – the B747-400, which has a wingspan measuring 64 metres and is 71 long.

Esther Rowley, a plane spotter who lives in Dublin, told The Journal that she will be travelling to the airport to see the plane land.

“The 747 is such an iconic aircraft. We don’t get to see many of them these days so to get a 747-8 version of it is just spoiling us,” she said.

“A lot of spotters have travelled to other airports just to see them, so to have them come to Dublin is just amazing for us to experience.

“A 747 is the type of plane that would make anyone stop to look at, even if you’re not interested in planes.”

Rowley said that Dublin Airport does not see as many unusual aircraft landing there as it did in the past, but she said that spotters do still get the occasional surprise visitor.

“It makes this one more special,” she said. “Probably the most exciting ones in recent years have been Air Force One, an Ilyushin Il-96 and an Ilyushin Il-76.”

The largest aircraft of any kind to land at Dublin Airport is the military Lockheed C-5 Galaxy, with a wingspan of 67 metres and a length of 75 metres, which last visited Dublin in 2019.

‘Queen of the skies’

Fellow aviation enthusiast Brian Hayes explained the significance of the aircraft, saying the original Boeing 747 “broke the mould for flying for many decades”.

“The Boeing 747 has been going for over 50 years. It’s colloquially regarded as the queen of the skies in the aviation world,” he said.

The first 747-100 began operating in 1970 in the US. Decades later, the Boeing 747-800 started its rollout in 2010, with 155 produced since.

Many of the 800s are configured for freight, with less than a third of the fleet used for passenger transport.

“I flew on a 747 in 1988 and I thought I’d never fly one again — but last month, I flew a 747-800 from Frankfurt to San Francisco. It was fabulous,” Hayes said.

He said the significance of tonight’s event is mainly that it is the “first 747-800 to land in Dublin Airport”.

On top of that: “It’s big! And it will be a big presence this evening.”

DAA spokesperson Graeme McQueen said it marks “another significant milestone” for the airport.

“This will be the biggest commercial aircraft to ever land at Dublin Airport and will join the long list of landmark moments in the long history of the airport, which this week celebrates its 84th birthday,” he said.

Rowley said there is a “huge community” of people of all ages interested in spotting

planes at Dublin Airport.

“They all go for different reasons. Some go to take photos, some like to take note of the registration of the planes and some just go simply to watch,” she said.

“There is a huge following on a Dublin Movements Group on Facebook. When I joined in 2015, it had under 4,000 followers and now it has over 15,000.

“People share photos and news on it. Aviation enthusiasts from other countries love coming to spot at Dublin Airport too. It’s a great spotting environment and I have met so many lovely people who are as passionate about the hobby as I am, and I’m lucky enough to consider some as good friends.”

With reporting by Lauren Boland