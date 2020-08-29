Man arrested over theft of 116 bicycles worth around €250k

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested a man in relation to the theft of 116 bikes worth €250k.
At around 6.30am this morning, officers attached to the Street Crime Unit and the District Detective Unit at Pearse Street conducted a search of a home in Drumgola Wood, Cavan Town.
Late last year, gardaí raided a container in the Newcastle area of west Dublin. There they discovered 116 bikes, many valued at over €1,500.
Today, a large amount of financial documentation was recovered in addition to €7,000 in cash and memory sticks containing photographs of suspected stolen property, including bicycles.
Following further enquiries into the financial documentation, a total of €122,500 was frozen in various bank accounts and a further €6,000 in cash was located in a follow-up search of the house.
A garda spokesman said: “A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing.”
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (19)