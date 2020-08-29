This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested over theft of 116 bicycles worth around €250k

Over €100k in cash has also been frozen.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 10:37 AM
50 minutes ago 11,398 Views 19 Comments
Some of the stolen bikes.
GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested a man in relation to the theft of 116 bikes worth €250k. 

At around 6.30am this morning, officers attached to the Street Crime Unit and the District Detective Unit at Pearse Street conducted a search of a home in Drumgola Wood, Cavan Town.

Late last year, gardaí raided a container in the Newcastle area of west Dublin. There they discovered 116 bikes, many valued at over €1,500. 

Today, a large amount of financial documentation was recovered in addition to €7,000 in cash and memory sticks containing photographs of suspected stolen property, including bicycles.

Following further enquiries into the financial documentation, a total of €122,500 was frozen in various bank accounts and a further €6,000 in cash was located in a follow-up search of the house.

A garda spokesman said: “A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing.”

