US Attorney General Bill Barr to resign just before Christmas

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said Attorney General Bill Barr, who contradicted his claims that the 3 November election was marred by fraud, would leave office after doing an “outstanding job”.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” Trump tweeted.

“Our relationship has been a very good one… Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become the Acting Attorney General, and Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of the Deputy Attorney General, Trump said.

More to follow…