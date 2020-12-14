#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 14 December 2020
US Attorney General Bill Barr to resign just before Christmas

Donald Trump said Barr had done an “outstanding job”.

By AFP Monday 14 Dec 2020, 11:09 PM
Attorney General William Barr arrives at Capitol Hill in February.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said Attorney General Bill Barr, who contradicted his claims that the 3 November election was marred by fraud, would leave office after doing an “outstanding job”.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” Trump tweeted.

“Our relationship has been a very good one… Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become the Acting Attorney General, and Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of the Deputy Attorney General, Trump said. 

More to follow…

