Tuesday 18 April 2023
PA Bill Clinton at Queen's University Belfast yesterday
Bill Clinton arrives in Derry's Guildhall to mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
More events are taking place this week to mark the anniversary.
42 minutes ago

Former US President Bill Clinton was given a standing ovation as he arrived at an event at the Guildhall in Londonderry to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

The “Making Hope And History Rhyme” event, organised by John and Pat Hume Foundation, will include musical performances and readings, as well as an address by Clinton.

Crowds have gathered outside the building.

Clinton paid tribute to murdered journalist Lyra McKee on the fourth anniversary of her death.

The former president and his wife Hillary attended a special screening in Belfast of a film about McKee yesterday evening, which he described in his addressas “wonderful”.

He said her life is a testament to the unlimited potential of the people of her generation.

“Her death is a powerful reminder that there are few permanent victories in politics or life,” he said.

“We owe it to her to, in her words, to say goodbye to bombs and bullets once and for all.”

Clinton has already taken part in a three-day conference in Queen’s University Belfast to mark the anniversary, alongside former UK prime minister Tony Blair and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

The commemorative events come against the ongoing deadlock in Stormont.

The UK government today issued its strongest appeal yet to unionists in Northern Ireland to restore the region’s power-sharing government.

But the DUP reiterated that it will not be pushed into returning to powersharing.

The party has said it will not participate in the Assembly until its concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

It has expressed concerns over the Windsor Framework, which the UK agreed with the EU earlier this year in an attempt to persuade the DUP to call off its Assembly boycott.

More to follow…

Press Association
