Bill Clinton tells Prime Time he regrets role in persuading Ukraine to give up nuclear weapons

FORMER US PRESIDENT Bill Clinton has said that he feels a “personal stake” in Ukraine due to his involvement in the country’s decision to destroy its nuclear weapons in exchange for a promise from Russia to respect its territory.

In an interview with RTÉ’s Prime Time that is due to air tonight, Clinton will say that he feels a “personal stake because I got them to agree to give up their nuclear weapons and none of them believe that Russia would have pulled this stunt if Ukraine still had their weapons”.

In the mid-1990s, Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons that the newly post-Soviet state had taken administrative control of but did not have full operational control over and signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons along with Belarus and Kazakhstan.

In exchange, under the Budapest Memorandum, Russia, the UK and the US agreed not to use military force against any of the three countries unless in self-defence.

Bill Clinton served two terms as US President between 1993 and 2001.

“I knew that President Putin did not support the agreement President Yeltsin [former president of Russia] made never to interfere with Ukraine’s territorial boundaries – an agreement he made because he wanted Ukraine to give up their nuclear weapons,” Clinton will say in the Prime Time interview.

Clinton will say that Ukraine was “afraid to give them up because they thought that’s the only thing that protected them from an expansionist Russia”.

“When it became convenient to him, President Putin broke it and first took Crimea. And I feel terrible about it because Ukraine is a very important country.”

“I think what Mr Putin did was very wrong and I believe Europe and the United States should continue to support Ukraine. There may come a time when the Ukrainian government believes that they can think of a peace agreement they could live with, but I don’t think the rest of us should cut and run on them.”

The Prime Time interview by presenter Miriam O’Callaghan is due to air on television tonight, focusing mostly on the Northern Ireland peace process ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Former US Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton, who was also interviewed by the programme, believes that Brexit has set Northern Ireland back.

“It’s disappointing in that one always hopes that a peace agreement will be followed, not only in the letter of the agreement, but in the spirit of it,” she will tell Prime Time.

“I do think Northern Ireland is a very different place than it was 25 years ago, it’s just that Brexit set it back, to be blunt, creating a very difficult situation for Northern Ireland in the midst of separating from the European Union.

She said it appeared that situation is “on the way to being resolved”, though there is “a lot of work to be done in Northern Ireland to deal with the continuing challenges that face the people, and those who were elected should get about the business of doing that”. Additional reporting by Press Association