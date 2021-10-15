#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

Artist sues Bill Cosby over alleged hotel encounter in 1990

Cosby was released from prison in June after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

By Press Association Friday 15 Oct 2021, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 3,870 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5575547
Bill Cosby
Image: Matt Slocum via PA Images
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby
Image: Matt Slocum via PA Images

A PROMINENT BILL Cosby accuser is suing the actor over an alleged hotel room encounter in 1990 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before the state’s two-year window for filing older sexual assault claims expires.

Los Angeles artist Lili Bernard told The Associated Press she was prompted in part by Cosby’s recent release from prison.

The 84-year-old former entertainer has been free since June, when the Pennsylvania supreme court overturned his 2018 sexual assault conviction in another case on procedural grounds.

He had served more than two years of a potential 10-year sentence.

The 57-year-old Bernard claims Cosby drugged and raped her in a hotel room after promising to mentor her on his top-ranked US TV show. She was 26 at the time.

New Jersey’s two-year window to file sexual assault lawsuits that would otherwise be considered too old to pursue closes next month.

Bernard said: “When Bill Cosby was released, it retraumatised me, it terrified me. I was really horrified for any woman or girl that would come into contact with him.

“The Pennsylvania supreme court let a predator back on the streets.”

The Pennsylvania trial judge had classified Cosby as a sexually violent predator subject to lifetime supervision, but that finding became moot when the conviction was overturned, leaving Cosby free of any reporting requirements.

Cosby’s spokesperson said that so-called “look-back” windows like the one passed in New Jersey violate a person’s due process rights.

“This is just another attempt to abuse the legal process, by opening up the floodgates for people who never presented an ounce of evidence,” spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said, noting that Cosby maintains his innocence and would fight allegations to “the highest court in these United States of America”.

Prosecutors in suburban Philadelphia must decide soon whether to lodge and appeal on the reversal of his conviction in their case with the US supreme court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A jury had convicted Cosby of sexually assaulting Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his home in January 2004 after incapacitating her with three blue pills.

Cosby was arrested in 2015, days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

The state supreme court said the case should not have gone to trial because Cosby believed he had a binding promise from an earlier prosecutor that he would never be charged.

Cosby settled a civil lawsuit with Constand for $3.4 million. His insurer, after the conviction, settled a defamation lawsuit filed by seven accusers in Massachusetts for an undisclosed amount.

Both Constand and Bernard have waived their anonymity.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie