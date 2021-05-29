#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 29 May 2021
Bill Cosby denied parole after refusing to engage in sex offender programmes

The 83-year-old entertainer denies wrongdoing and says he will stick to that stance even if he has to serve his full sentence.

By Press Association Saturday 29 May 2021, 1:05 PM
BILL COSBY WILL not be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programmes during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania.

The 83-year-old Cosby has long said he would resist the programmes and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence.

This is the first year he was eligible for parole under the three- to 10-year sentence handed down after his 2018 conviction.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence”.

Cosby meanwhile hopes the state Supreme Court, which heard his appeal in December, will reverse his conviction in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

Cosby’s lawyers say the trial was flawed because five other accusers were allowed to give evidence to support the sexual assault complaint filed by a former Temple University basketball team manager.

embedded25607743 Cosby is serving from three to 10 years Source: PA

They also say the judge should not have let the jury hear Cosby’s damaging evidence from accuser Andrea Constand’s related civil suit.

Cosby is serving his sentence at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County.

The case stems from a 2004 encounter with Ms Constand at his estate near Philadelphia.

The two had met at Temple, where Cosby long served on the board of trustees and was a frequent celebrity visitor to campus.

Ms Constand has granted permission to be identified in media reports.

In the wake of the May 11 decision, which began circulating on Thursday, she posted a tweet that said simply, “Denied”.

Cosby broke racial barriers in Hollywood in the 1960s and had a top-ranked sitcom, The Cosby Show, on television from 1986 to 1992.

