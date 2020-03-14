This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bill Gates quits Microsoft board to spend more time on philanthropy

He started the company with Paul Allen in 1975.

By Press Association Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 12:22 PM
21 minutes ago 2,491 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5046424
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

MICROSOFT CO-FOUNDER BILL Gates has said he is stepping down from the company’s board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft’s chief executive until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975.

He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

The billionaire announced yesterday that he is leaving the Microsoft board entirely as well as his seat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by fellow billionaire Warren Buffett.

Gates said he plans to dedicate more time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He will also remain a technology adviser to Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella and other company leaders.

