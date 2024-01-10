Ex-Fianna Fáil TD disputes allegations that priest sought to 'suppress' abuse accusations

A FORMER FIANNA Fáil TD has denied accusations that he received a phone call from a priest aiming to “suppress accusations” about child sexual abuse emerging into the public domain.

Donie Ormonde, who was a TD and senator in the 1980s and early 1990s, told a State inquiry this morning that he “never” heard any comments from Monsignor John Shine aiming to “suppress accusations” about child sexual abuse emerging into the public domain.

“That’s not true, Monsignor Shine never asked me to do anything and even if he did, I was yesterday’s man and wouldn’t have been able to do anything anyway,” Ormonde said to the Commission of Investigation today at the Law Library.

The former TD, who was a longtime consultant radiologist in Waterford hospital, further denied that he had described a psychiatrist as “susceptible to political pressure” during a meeting with journalist Damien Tiernan in March 2016.

It was alleged by former RTÉ south east correspondent Damien Tiernan that Shine, who was a parish priest in Tramore, had sought help in 2013 as allegations came to light about his nephew Bill Kenneally.

Last year, Tiernan told the commission of the alleged phone call between Shine and Ormonde.

Kenneally, a former sports coach and Fianna Fáil tallyman, is currently serving two sentences for sexually abusing 15 boys in periods stretching from 1979 to 1990.

The commission has previously heard of Shine’s involvement in handling serious allegations about his nephew and how no further investigation followed on either occasion.

Formed in 2018, the inquiry is examining whether various agencies and organisations prevented Bill Kenneally getting charged at an earlier stage.

It’s examining allegations of collusion between An Garda Síochána, the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, the former South Eastern Health Board, Basketball Ireland and unnamed “political figures”.

A number of survivors of Kenneally’s abuse allege that there was collusion which prevented the sex offender, who was jailed in 2016, from being arrested and charged at a much earlier stage.

Meeting

Ormonde and Tiernan’s meeting took place in the car park of the Tower Hotel in Waterford in March 2016, just weeks after Kenneally was convicted of sexual offences against five men when they were boys.

Ormonde, now 80, said he believed the March 2016 conversation with Tiernan was a chance meeting and couldn’t recall whether they had gone to speak in his car, as Tiernan had told the commission.

Last September, Tiernan told the commission that he met Ordmonde as part of investigations into the Kenneally scandal, eventually leading to a report for RTÉ’s Prime Time programme later that year.

Tiernan alleged that the phone call between Ormonde and Shine took place following an April 2013 article in the Irish Times which reported details of historical abuse of children by a sports coach.

He said “the best way” to describe it was that Shine had sought help to get the “accusations suppressed” in case more details emerged.

“Donie Ormonde related to me that he had spoken to Monsignor Shine who had phoned him to keep some of the matters that were coming out away from the public,” Tiernan told the commission overseen by Mr Justice Michael White.

According to Tiernan, who the inquiry heard had drafted a document compiling four notebooks of information about the case, Ormonde had described the Kenneally family as “powerful” in the region due to their political and business connections.

He recalled the conversation as being on the record, which was not disputed by Ormonde.

It was put to Ormonde by a barrister representing a number of victims, Barra McGrory, that the contemporaneous notes taken by Tiernan were accurate – which the former TD denied.

“I suggest to you that you did say it,” McGrory said.

“I’m saying I didn’t,” Ormonde said.

Ormonde, who a chairman of a nursing home in Waterford at the time, told the inquiry that the priest was seeking a bed for his sister.

When Shine raised his nephew, Ormonde claims he said he “didn’t want to go there” and the conversation ended shortly afterwards.

“I suppose it was the elephant in the room, it was in the paper that week anyway. My response is that I’d rather not go there,” Ormonde said.

He recalled Shine then saying: “Yes that’s fine, but you’d look after my sister if you can.”

Ordmonde also denied ever having spoken to Maria Shine, who was Kenneally’s mother and the monsignor’s sister, about the case, despite the journalist’s contemporaneous notes having recorded that.

When asked if he had ever met her at “any Fianna Fáil functions, election counts, party events”, Ormonde said he “never” had.

“You can’t explain why Damien Tiernan, this experienced journalist, has recorded that you spoke to her?,” McGrory said.

“No, I can’t,” Ormonde replied.

Ray Motherway, barrister representing two victims of Kenneally, said Tiernan would have had “no reason to misrepresent” the March 2016 conversation between them, adding “You’d expect his notes to have been accurate.”

“I would have thought so, yes,” Ormonde said.

When asked if he told the journalist that he described a HSE psychiatrist who Kenneally was referred to as “susceptible” to political pressure, Ormonde denied that he said this.

The 1987 investigation by gardaí and any dealings South Eastern Health Board representatives may have had with Kenneally at the time are part of the commission’s work.

Ordmonde said he “[did not] believe” he had made the remarks, but added that he was “not saying they didn’t happen”.

“Certainly the conversation took place as regards [the doctor],” he said, claiming that he felt as an adult psychiatrist he was not the appropriate person to treat Kenneally.

When asked by commission barrister Patrick McCann if he did think the doctor was susceptible to political pressure, Ormonde said:

“I honestly don’t know.”

Ormonde said he was a TD of a rival Fianna Fáil group in Waterford, telling the inquiry that there was “no great love lost” between him and the Kenneally camp as they both competed for seats.

McGrory, barrister for several victims, who argued that any controversy surrounding the Kenneallys could have meant harm to the broader party, said that “damage to one Fianna Fáil family is damage to the reputation of the overall Fianna Fáil family”.