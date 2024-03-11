Abuse inquiry to hear from Bill Kenneally for the first time during final sittings this week

THE STATE INQUIRY examining the case of Bill Kenneally is to hear from the convicted sex offender himself when it returns for its final sittings this week.

It’s also called back the father of one victim. At an earlier appearance at the commission, he made claims related to a previously unknown meeting allegedly about Kenneally’s crimes which he said was attended by senior gardaí.

Formed six years ago following a campaign by victims, the Commission of Investigation is examining how State agencies and organisations handled reports of Kenneally’s crimes.

It has heard from senior gardaí, the clergy, the former South Eastern Health Board and a number of retired Fianna Fáil politicians and party members as part of its work.

Survivors

A number of survivors of Kenneally’s abuse allege that there was collusion which prevented the sex offender, who was jailed in 2016, from being arrested and charged much earlier.

Kenneally, a 72-year-old former sports coach and tallyman for Fianna Fáil, is currently in prison for the abuse of 15 boys.

However, gardaí have told the inquiry that they believe the true number of Kenneally’s victims could be twice that figure.

The 72 year old, from Laragh, Summerville Avenue, Waterford, was sentenced in 2016 for 14 years in prison for abusing 10 boys from 1984 to 1987.

Last May, he received a four-and-a-half-year sentence for abusing five boys between December 1979 and March 1990.

Mr Justice Michael White, who chairs the inquiry, has previously said it will exercise care when taking Kenneally’s evidence, to avoid retraumatising victims. Several have been present to hear evidence during the commission’s hearings in Dublin over recent months.

Other witnesses

Before Kenneally appears on Tuesday, this morning will see a veteran campaigner for Fianna Fáil and businessman whose son was abused by Kenneally return to give evidence.

Car dealer Tom Murphy previously addressed the commission in January, telling it that he met with senior gardaí in Waterford Garda Station to discuss child abuse claims about Kenneally.

He said he met with Superintendent Sean Cashman and Inspector PJ Hayes at an unknown date after a 1987 investigation into Kenneally to express what he described as his “outrage” at their handling of the sex offender.

‘No cover-up’

The outcome of the 1987 investigation saw Kenneally walk free despite confessing to abusing a number of children to Cashman and Hayes.

In earlier evidence, Cashman told the commission that there was “no cover up” in the case and that he thought he was dealing with Bill Kenneally in the correct manner in 1987, as no victim wanted to press charges.

Gardaí received assurances from Kenneally that he would seek medical help, Cashman previously told the commission.

This saw Kenneally released without charge, after which he continued to abuse children.

However, attempts by the commission to pinpoint the date of the meeting were unsuccessful, with Murphy telling the inquiry he could not remember when it occurred.

The commission will also hear again today from ex-RTÉ journalist Damien Tiernan, who previously made allegations to the inquiry about discussions between members of Fianna Fáil and the clergy about the case when details first came into the public domain in 2013, following an Irish Times article.

The remaining witness appearing later this morning is former Waterford Local Radio (WLR) news editor Liz Reddy. The commission has heard from several reporters who covered the story when details first broke in 2013.