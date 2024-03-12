Bill Kenneally tells inquiry he admitted to gardaí that he abused six boys before being let go

CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER Bill Kenneally has told a State inquiry that he admitted to abusing six boys when he met with senior gardaí the 1980s before being released.

The pivotal meeting took place during a Garda investigation in December 1987 following complaints by the family of one victim.

Kenneally said today that despite this, he was not contacted by gardaí until almost “25 years” later when one of his victims made a formal complaint to gardaí in 2012.

The 73-year-old former sports coach and election tallyman is currently in prison for the abuse of 15 boys.

He was brought by gardaí to give evidence today at the inquiry sitting in the Law Library in Dublin.

Today was Kenneally’s first time appearing at the inquiry, which is examining how various organisations including An Garda Síochána and the former South Eastern Health Board handled child abuse complaints by him.

He outlined that he had been contacted on St Stephen’s Day in 1987 by his uncle and Fianna Fáil politician Billy Kenneally, urging him to visit gardaí at Waterford Garda Station.

He said he was told to seek out two gardaí at the station: the then-Acting Chief Superintendent Sean Cashman and Inspector PJ Hayes (who is now deceased). Kenneally told them he met them that same day at Waterford Garda Station.

Speaking today, he also said that he gave them assurances that he would receive psychiatric help.

A further name was discussed by gardaí during the Stephen’s Day meeting but Kenneally said he did not abuse that boy.

Senior counsel representing a group of Kenneally’s victims, Barra McGrory, said that this meant a “minimum of seven names” were discussed during the meeting.

In earlier evidence, Cashman told the commission that there was “no cover up” in the case and that he thought he was dealing with Bill Kenneally in the correct manner in 1987, as no victim wanted to press charges at the time.

Gardaí received assurances from Kenneally that he would seek medical help, Cashman previously told the commission.

Medical treatment

Discussing his treatment following the garda investigation, Kenneally said that while he underwent up to six sessions with a Dr Michael Kelleher at his home, he said that he felt “urges” towards teenagers again around the summer of 1988.

Kelleher is now deceased.

When Kenneally saw Dr Kelleher again, he said that the psychiatrist told him that that he could give him medication to help, but alleged that both the doctor and himself were reluctant to do so as the “chemist would know what it was for” when he went to collect the prescription.

Kenneally told the inquiry that he didn’t want anyone to find out about his discussions with gardaí.

He said that there was a further contact with gardaí some months later in March 1988, but that he did not receive any further Garda contact until “25 years later”, when gardaí began investigating a complaint which eventually saw him jailed.

Kenneally also alleged today that he had “probably” been abused when he was a teenager by an adult known to his family.

The information had previously arisen in a psychiatric report carried out when Kenneally first went to court in 2016.

Kenneally is to appear later again this afternoon.

The Commission of Investigation, formed six years ago, is examining how State agencies and organisations handled reports of Kenneally’s crimes.

It has heard from senior gardaí, the clergy, the former South Eastern Health Board and a number of retired Fianna Fáil politicians and party members as part of its work.

A number of survivors of Kenneally’s abuse allege that there was collusion which prevented the sex offender, who was jailed in 2016, from being arrested and charged much earlier.

The 72-year-old, from Laragh, Summerville Avenue, Waterford, was sentenced in 2016 for 14 years in prison for abusing 10 boys from 1984 to 1987.

Last May, he received a four-and-a-half-year sentence for abusing five boys between December 1979 and March 1990.