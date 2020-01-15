This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm still in shock': Pop star Billie Eilish becomes youngest ever artist to record James Bond theme

Billie Eilish will record the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 10:38 AM
35 minutes ago 2,680 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4966343
Billie Eilish is the youngest person to ever write a James Bond theme.
Image: Image Press Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images
Billie Eilish is the youngest person to ever write a James Bond theme.
Billie Eilish is the youngest person to ever write a James Bond theme.
Image: Image Press Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images

POP STAR BILLIE Eilish will perform the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film “No Time To Die”. 

The 18-year-old Grammy nominee is the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond title song.

The film, starring Daniel Craig and Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain, will be released in Ireland in April.

“To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour,” Eilish said.

“James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

The artist wrote the title song for the 25th James Bond film with her 22-year-old brother Finneas O’Connell – a long-time creative partner – and who is also a Grammy nominee.

Eilish is one of the top-nominated artists at this year’s awards gala, set for 26 January.

The Californian is the youngest person ever to receive nominations in all the top four categories, including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

Eilish released her album “when we all fall asleep, where do we go?” last year to critical and commercial acclaim, after winning a fervent online.

With reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie