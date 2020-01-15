'I'm still in shock': Pop star Billie Eilish becomes youngest ever artist to record James Bond theme

Billie Eilish is the youngest person to ever write a James Bond theme.

POP STAR BILLIE Eilish will perform the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film “No Time To Die”.

The 18-year-old Grammy nominee is the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond title song.

The film, starring Daniel Craig and Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain, will be released in Ireland in April.

“To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour,” Eilish said.

“James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

The artist wrote the title song for the 25th James Bond film with her 22-year-old brother Finneas O’Connell – a long-time creative partner – and who is also a Grammy nominee.

Eilish is one of the top-nominated artists at this year’s awards gala, set for 26 January.

The Californian is the youngest person ever to receive nominations in all the top four categories, including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

Eilish released her album “when we all fall asleep, where do we go?” last year to critical and commercial acclaim, after winning a fervent online.

