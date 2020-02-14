Billie Eilish's James Bond song gets 2.2m views in 6 hours

TEEN POP ICON Billie Eilish dropped her James Bond theme tune, racking up 2.2 million views in just six hours as the teenage prodigy continues her stunning rise.

Sharing the same name as the upcoming movie No Time To Die, the ballad features the grungy melancholic feel that has propelled Eilish to star status and caps a remarkable few weeks for the teenager.

The 25th instalment of the British spy saga, due out in April, sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter.

But Eilish’s track will guarantee interest from a younger demographic: Eilish was the breakout star at the Grammys, sweeping five awards including the ‘big four’ prizes: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

The Los Angeles-born singer, who only turned 18 in December, is the youngest artist to record a Bond track. The song was written with her primary creative collaborator, and brother, Finneas O’Connell.

Some of the biggest music stars of their era have recorded Bond theme tunes – including Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones and Madonna.

