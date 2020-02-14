This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 February, 2020
Billie Eilish's James Bond song gets 2.2m views in 6 hours

The 25th Bond film, entitled No Time To Die, is out in April.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 14 Feb 2020, 7:21 AM
6 minutes ago 514 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5007094

Source: BillieEilishVEVO/YouTube

TEEN POP ICON Billie Eilish dropped her James Bond theme tune, racking up 2.2 million views in just six hours as the teenage prodigy continues her stunning rise.

Sharing the same name as the upcoming movie No Time To Die, the ballad features the grungy melancholic feel that has propelled Eilish to star status and caps a remarkable few weeks for the teenager.

The 25th instalment of the British spy saga, due out in April, sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter.

But Eilish’s track will guarantee interest from a younger demographic: Eilish was the breakout star at the Grammys, sweeping five awards including the ‘big four’ prizes: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

The Los Angeles-born singer, who only turned 18 in December, is the youngest artist to record a Bond track. The song was written with her primary creative collaborator, and brother, Finneas O’Connell.

Some of the biggest music stars of their era have recorded Bond theme tunes – including Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones and Madonna. 

What’s your favourite James Bond theme tune? Here are some options:


Poll Results:

Others (23)
Live and Let Die (21)
Goldfinger (6)
Nobody Does It Better (5)
Diamonds are Forever (4)





- with reporting from AFP

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Read next:

