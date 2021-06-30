Bill Cosby released from prison after US court quashes his sex assault conviction

A US COURT has overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago today, allowing his release from prison.
“Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged,” the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrote in a 79-page ruling.
The 83-year-old Cosby always refused to acknowledge his wrongdoing even if it meant serving the full 10-year sentence.
In 2018, he was handed between three and 10 years in prison after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a woman 15 years ago.
At the time, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence”.
