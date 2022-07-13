Man arrested by PSNI after melee erupts when bin is thrown at loyalist marching band

POLICE IN THE North have made an arrest in connection with an incident on a Belfast street yesterday during events to mark the Twelfth of July.

The incident was captured in a social media video which appears to show a man throwing a bin at a flute band, the Bangor Protestant Boys, marching down Agincourt Avenue in south Belfast.

A man can be seen in the front garden of a property watching the band. A tricolour is hanging out of the upstairs window of the home.

The man can then be seen throwing a bin at the marching band.

As a result, members of the band attempt to detain the man but he manages to run inside the property.

The front window of the house is then broken by members of the band who are trying to get to the person who threw the bin.

It has since emerged that the house is separated into several flats. Those living in the apartment where the front window was smashed had nothing to do with the incident.

The PSNI confirmed they are investigating the incident and have arrested a man.

Belfast District Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “We are aware of footage circulating online involving a number of parties in the Agincourt Avenue area of South Belfast.

We have arrested a 46 year old man on suspicion of a range of offences including assault and disorderly behaviour. Detectives are currently investigating other potential offences and persons.

In a statement, the Bangor Protestant Boys said they initially believed an explosive device had been thrown at them.

The statement said there were “genuine and legitimate concerns amongst band members that an explosive device had been thrown into the ranks”.

In this context, the band showed remarkable restraint and thankfully calm was quickly restored to the situation. In the confusion following the attack on the band, regrettably an item smashed the window of the general property from which the aggressor came.

It added: “The band will pay for all damage to the innocent person’s window and express apologies to this individual.”