#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested by PSNI after melee erupts when bin is thrown at loyalist marching band

The band has insisted members thought a bomb had been thrown.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 6,918 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5815639
The Agincourt Avenue area of south Belfast.
Image: Googe Maps
The Agincourt Avenue area of south Belfast.
The Agincourt Avenue area of south Belfast.
Image: Googe Maps

POLICE IN THE North have made an arrest in connection with an incident on a Belfast street yesterday during events to mark the Twelfth of July.

The incident was captured in a social media video which appears to show a man throwing a bin at a flute band, the Bangor Protestant Boys, marching down Agincourt Avenue in south Belfast.

A man can be seen in the front garden of a property watching the band. A tricolour is hanging out of the upstairs window of the home.

The man can then be seen throwing a bin at the marching band.

As a result, members of the band attempt to detain the man but he manages to run inside the property.

The front window of the house is then broken by members of the band who are trying to get to the person who threw the bin.

Related Read

12.07.22 The Twelfth of July: Belfast Orange lodge says Protocol debate driving influx of new members

It has since emerged that the house is separated into several flats. Those living in the apartment where the front window was smashed had nothing to do with the incident.

The PSNI confirmed they are investigating the incident and have arrested a man.

Belfast District Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “We are aware of footage circulating online involving a number of parties in the Agincourt Avenue area of South Belfast.

We have arrested a 46 year old man on suspicion of a range of offences including assault and disorderly behaviour. Detectives are currently investigating other potential offences and persons.

In a statement, the Bangor Protestant Boys said they initially believed an explosive device had been thrown at them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The statement said there were “genuine and legitimate concerns amongst band members that an explosive device had been thrown into the ranks”.

In this context, the band showed remarkable restraint and thankfully calm was quickly restored to the situation. In the confusion following the attack on the band, regrettably an item smashed the window of the general property from which the aggressor came.

It added: “The band will pay for all damage to the innocent person’s window and express apologies to this individual.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie