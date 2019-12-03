'Hands off our balls': Bingo players protest Dail over changes to winnings

AROUND 50 BINGO players were bussed to the Dáil this morning to protest a bill that they say could see their winnings cut in half.

Tomorrow, the Minister of State David Stanton will propose an amendment of the Gaming and Lotteries Bill that will see 25% of bingo proceeds go to charity, 25% go to bingo operators and 50% to prize-winners. The minister claims “agents were allowed by law to take up to 40% of the proceeds and charities frequently ended up with very little.”

However, the Save Our Bingo Facebook campaign group, that organised the protest which included a live game of bingo, said the move will result in the “closure of every bingo hall in Ireland”.

“If the legislation comes in there will be no bingo tomorrow, no one will play,” Jean, who plays in Cabra, told TheJournal.ie at the demonstration. “We buy the books out of our money that we have already been taxed on and now they want to tax us again.”

Connie, who plays in Whitehall, added: “This will affect jobs and rural Ireland – the people who maybe only get out once a week. I think it’s disgraceful of the government to even consider.”

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae feels like it is a low blow move by the government.

“How more innocent or harmless a thing can you have than bingo?” he said. “The minister will have to wake up and realise that amendments will have to be made because halving [the jackpot] is wrong and a bad decision.”

Unlucky for some

However, Minister Stanton is standing firm, insisting that he would not be making any changes in a statement issued around the time of the protest.