This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Hands off our balls': Bingo players protest Dail over changes to winnings

Around 50 bingo players were bussed to the Dáil this morning to protest a bill that they say could see their winnings cut in half.

By Amy Croffey Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 2:55 PM
18 minutes ago 1,216 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4916075
Michael Healy-Rae with bingo protesters at the Dail on Tuesday
Michael Healy-Rae with bingo protesters at the Dail on Tuesday
Michael Healy-Rae with bingo protesters at the Dail on Tuesday

AROUND 50 BINGO players were bussed to the Dáil this morning to protest a bill that they say could see their winnings cut in half.

Tomorrow, the Minister of State David Stanton will propose an amendment of the Gaming and Lotteries Bill that will see 25% of bingo proceeds go to charity, 25% go to bingo operators and 50% to prize-winners. The minister claims “agents were allowed by law to take up to 40% of the proceeds and charities frequently ended up with very little.”

However, the Save Our Bingo Facebook campaign group, that organised the protest which included a live game of bingo, said the move will result in the “closure of every bingo hall in Ireland”.

“If the legislation comes in there will be no bingo tomorrow, no one will play,” Jean, who plays in Cabra, told TheJournal.ie at the demonstration. “We buy the books out of our money that we have already been taxed on and now they want to tax us again.”

Connie, who plays in Whitehall, added: “This will affect jobs and rural Ireland – the people who maybe only get out once a week. I think it’s disgraceful of the government to even consider.”

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae feels like it is a low blow move by the government.

Related Reads

26.11.19 Government planning to limit gaming machine maximum payouts to €500
18.03.19 'Action is needed now': New charity set up to fund gambling addiction services

“How more innocent or harmless a thing can you have than bingo?” he said. “The minister will have to wake up and realise that amendments will have to be made because halving [the jackpot] is wrong and a bad decision.”

Unlucky for some

However, Minister Stanton is standing firm, insisting that he would not be making any changes in a statement issued around the time of the protest.

“This is a modest proposal. It will simply ensure that the charities receive a fair share from the bingo operators who act as their agent; that is a minimum of 25% of the proceeds of the bingo,” he said.

“I don’t accept that bingo halls would be forced to close as a result,” he added. “Given its social appeal, people do not play bingo based solely on the prize level, if they did, they would likely gamble elsewhere.”

Responding to the minister, Naomi Reilly, a spokesperson for the Bingo Players Association group, accused him of “blistering incompetence and a total lack of understanding of the game of bingo and the fallout he has caused.”

She added: “The bingo players in his constituency will not forget or forgive the absolute mess he has created … The Minister has gone out of his way to deliberately not understand that we won’t play a game where we lose half of our money before we even start.

“He also doesn’t understand that when every bingo hall is closed by him there are thousands of charities around the country that will lose out on much-needed donations by his total incompetence.”

With reporting by Ronán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Amy Croffey
@AmyCroffey
amy+1@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie