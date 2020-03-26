Investigation underway after 20 bins set alight in Dublin overnight

UP TO 20 bins were set alight in overnight in Dublin with damage caused to properties in the area.

Dublin Fire Brigade shared images of the incident which occurred in the Clontarf and Killester areas of Dublin.

It said damage to properties was “minimal” and urged residents to keep their bins out of sight, while gardaí said no injuries were reported.

In a post on Twitter it said: “Firefighters were called to a series of up to 20 bins set alight in Clontarf and Killester overnight.

“Fortunately damage to property from the bin fires was minimal. You can help prevent this vandalism by keeping your bin out of sight, however, that is difficult on bin night.”

Gardaí confirmed they have launched an investigation into the damage caused.

“Gardaí responded to reports of criminal damage by fire this morning, 26 March 2020 at approximately 2.55am on the Howth Road and St.Lawrence’s Road, Co.Dublin,” a spokesperson said.

“A number of bins had been set a light at the locations. No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”