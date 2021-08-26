Regulator appoints inspectors to investigate BirdWatch Ireland

THE CHARITIES REGULATOR has appointed inspectors to carry out a statutory investigation into BirdWatch Ireland after a number of concerns were raised in relation to the company.

The opening of this type of investigation is not in itself a finding of wrongdoing, the regulatory authority said.

Concerns were raised in relation to the company in March and September 2019.

The registered charity engaged with the regulator in 2019. Early this year, as part of a review of open concerns, the regulator said it followed up with the company.

During that engagement, it said “a matter of further concern” was found.

Charities Regulator Chief Executive Helen Martin said: ”While the Charities Regulator acknowledges Birdwatch Ireland’s engagement with it on the concerns raised, the Charities Regulator has determined that a statutory investigation into the charity is warranted.”

Inspectors will investigate the affairs of BirdWatch Ireland and a report will be prepared on the investigation and its findings.

BirdWatch Ireland is an independent conservation group which says it has over 15,000 members and supporters, and around 30 branches around the country.

Comments have been closed as investigations are ongoing.