This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We want the truth': New inquests into Birmingham pub bombings begin

The attack on two pubs came at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

By Órla Ryan Monday 25 Feb 2019, 11:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,589 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4512937
File photo dated 22 November 1974 of the rubble in the Mulberry Bush pub in Birmingham after one of the bombs detonated.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
File photo dated 22 November 1974 of the rubble in the Mulberry Bush pub in Birmingham after one of the bombs detonated.
File photo dated 22 November 1974 of the rubble in the Mulberry Bush pub in Birmingham after one of the bombs detonated.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

INQUESTS BEGAN TODAY to re-examine the deaths of 21 people in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings, amid claims police failed to heed warnings.

In 2016 a coroner ordered new probes into the twin attacks at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs.

The bombings are widely believed to have been carried out by the provisional IRA, although the group has never formally claimed responsibility.

The new inquests came after evidence emerged that police missed two warnings about the 21 November 1974 attack, which also left 182 people injured — one 11 days before, and another on the day of the bombings itself.

The attack on two pubs in Britain’s second biggest city came at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. 

The original inquests — judicial fact-finding investigations that do not apportion blame — were halted by a police probe that led to six men being wrongly jailed for the bombings in 1975.

The Birmingham Six, five of whom were Belfast-born Catholics, were jailed for the murders and served 17 years behind bars before their convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal in 1991.

The men were freed, after what is seen as one of Britain’s greatest miscarriages of justice. No one has since been convicted in relation to the attacks, but the police investigation remains open.

Eleven jurors – six women and five men – were sworn in earlier today as the inquests reopened after a long campaign by victims’ families. The inquests could last up to six weeks.

‘We want the truth’  

A new coroner, Peter Thornton, told jurors reconsidering the cases that they would not deal with the issue of who planted the bombs, saying that was a “task of police, prosecutors and the criminal courts”.

Instead they would hear evidence alleging British security forces might have had some forewarning about the attacks, including an “overheard” conversation in a prison, he explained.

“This is something that the city of Birmingham has suffered now for many years,” Thornton added, after he commenced proceedings with a minute’s silence.

While the inquests will inevitably focus on those who died we must also remember many other lives were and continue to be affected.

Paul Anthony Bridgewater’s father Paul Anthony Davies died in the bombings. Speaking today, he told BBC News: “The coroner has ruled out a lot of things but we want the truth really.

“We want the truth and we want to know what happened back then. It’s been too long and there’s that many theories out there and unanswered questions as well.”

Contains reporting from © AFP 2019 

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    67,537  54
    2
    		Family of Clodagh Hawe still searching for answers for why Alan murdered his wife and sons
    64,179  20
    3
    		Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    51,363  14
    Fora
    1
    		Social media firm Reddit is opening its first office outside of the US in Dublin
    4,986  0
    2
    		Welcome to the 'experience economy': Why restaurants are moving into shopping centres
    508  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think Brexit will happen at the end of March?
    204  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Terry's self-interest on show as Sky get analysis of Sarri/Kepa controversy wrong
    60,206  45
    2
    		Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    28,417  66
    3
    		Wallaby Fardy turns down offer from Japan to re-sign with Leinster
    21,267  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bohemian Rhapsody wins big, while Green Book nabs best picture - Here's the full list of Oscar winners
    48,899  43
    2
    		Mel B questioned whether Lady Gaga 'broke girl code' with Bradley Cooper at the Oscars... it's The Dredge
    29,527  0
    3
    		Everyone is talking about why Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscar performance made them uncomfortable
    19,124  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    This busy Spar on Dublin's O'Connell St sold the winning €10.2m Lotto ticket
    ITALY
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    POLL
    Majority of Irish people believe drug users should be dealt with by health services, not courts
    Majority of Irish people believe drug users should be dealt with by health services, not courts
    Poll: Should yoga be taught in Irish schools?
    Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie