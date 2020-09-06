This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Several injured after multiple stabbings in Birmingham

Police were called to an incident at 12.30am this morning.

By Press Association Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 8:05 AM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

MULTIPLE PEOPLE HAVE been injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham in the UK.

West Midlands Police said there were “a number” of victims, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at around 12.30am this morning, which was then followed by reports of other incidents in the area.

The force said: “We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.

“However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.”

The BBC is reporting that the stabbings have been declared a “major incident”. 

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” the police said. 

Police said the response would be ongoing “for some time” and urged people to stay away from the scene.

One witness, Cara, told BBC Radio Five Live she thought it was “one group of boys against another group of boys”.

She told the station she had heard racial slurs during the incident.

She added: “They were not just having an argument and then fighting, it was straight into fists being thrown. There was not much talking going on.

“Drinks were being dropped, bottles that they had obviously bought in the club, rings were falling off so jewellery was going everywhere, clothes were being torn.

“One of the males actually ended up with his hair being pulled out and left with a bald patch.”

Press Association

