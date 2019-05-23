This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Both parents in a female same-sex relationship can now be named on a child's birth certificate

The bill became law today on the fourth anniversary of the marriage referendum.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 23 May 2019, 1:57 PM
1 hour ago 4,166 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4648104
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

PRESIDENT HIGGINS HAS signed the Civil Registration Bill 2019 into law meaning female same-sex couples can now have both parents named on their child’s birth certificate. 

Parents who had a child via a donor were previously only able to have the mother’s name mentioned on the birth certificate. 

The amendment to the Civil Registration Act 2004 will now mean same-sex parents have the option of either the terms ‘mother’ and ‘father’ on the certificate or to replace them with the term ‘parent’ instead where both can be named. 

“Registration of particulars of ‘mother’ and ‘father’ will continue to be available. However, any parent may choose to register a birth as ‘Parent’ if they so wish,” it states. 

Before now, when a married woman, who is separated from her husband, goes on to have a child with a new partner, her husband was presumed to have paternal rights under the law. 

Now both parents in the female same-sex couple will have parental rights. 

The bill became law today on the fourth anniversary of the marriage referendum after passing the final stages in the Seanad last Wednesday.

On publication of the bill in February, Social protection minister Regina Doherty said: “I have met with and spoken to many affected by this issue and I am now very pleased to be able to bring these changes forward as a priority to ensure that they can be introduced as soon as possible.”

