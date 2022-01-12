Adopted people to get access to their birth certs and other records under new legislation

LONG-AWAITED LEGISLATION that will grant adopted people access to records about their birth and early life has been published.

The Birth Information and Tracing Bill will be launched by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman this morning, the first anniversary of the publication of the final report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

The Bill’s requirement for an information session where a parent has expressed a no-contact preference now no longer needs to be a physical meeting; the revised Bill makes provision for this to take place by means of a short phone call or video call if desired.

In response to issues raised during pre-legislative scrutiny, the following changes have been made to the legislation:

The requirement for the information session to be held by a social worker has been removed.

The information session will include explicit recognition of the identity rights of the applicant and their right to access their birth certificate and birth information.

Next-of-kin will be able to avail of the legislation to access information about a family member in specific circumstances.

The definition of early life information has been expanded to provide for the release of baptismal certificates and entries on the baptismal register.

The legislation will use term ‘mother’ instead of ‘birth mother’.

Over and above access to information and records, the legislation also establishes a comprehensive tracing service for persons who want to make contact with family or who wish to seek or share information. It also establishes a new statutory Contact Preference Register. This register offers a means for people to register their preference for contact with family and also a mechanism to lodge communications and contemporary medical information which can be shared with family members.

The legislation addresses the issues facing people who are the subject of an illegal birth registration. The Bill will provide a legal mechanism for provision of an accurate birth registration to affected individuals, while remaining mindful of their current identity.

Under a previous iteration of the Bill, adopted people seeking records would have been required to attend a mandatory information session with a social worker if the person’s biological mother or father had opted to not be contacted.

Related Read Adopted people will no longer have to attend mandatory information session when seeking records

This element of the draft legislation was sharply criticised by adoption campaigners when the Heads of Bill were published last May.

The Journal earlier reported that that instead of an in-person meeting, an adopted person will be informed of a parent’s no-contact preference via a phone call.

Speaking today, Minister O’Gorman said: “This legislation has been an absolute priority for me. For decades in this country, adopted people have been failed in being denied clear access to their identity information. With this bill, we are restoring to adopted people the information that so many of us take for granted as part of our own, personal stories. The Bill ends Ireland’s outlier status in terms of having legislation that provides access to information about one’s origins.

“Over the past year, I have spoken to hundreds of persons affected by adoption, illegal birth registration, the system of boarding out or the legacy of Mother and Baby and County Home Institutions. I know how important this legislation is to so many of them and that is why I am absolutely committed to advancing it as quickly as possible this year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“While the legislation aims to help those with questions on their origins, it also provides important services relating to contact and sharing of information. I hope that these other services will be valuable, not only to adopted persons, but also to mothers seeking contact with, or information on, their adopted child, as well as other family members.”

O’Gorman intends to begin second stage of this legislation in the Houses of the Oireachtas within the next two weeks.