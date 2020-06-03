This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Large crowds gather in London's Hyde Park for Black Lives Matter protest

“It is very, very important that we keep control of this moment,” Star Wars actor John Boyega told the crowd.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 4:38 PM
36 minutes ago 6,985 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5114039

black-lives-matter-protests A Black Lives Matter demonstration in Hyde Park. Source: Dominic Lipinski

DEMONSTRATORS HAVE GATHERED gathered in London’s Hyde Park for a Black Lives Matter protest in memory of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while being arrested by US police.

In order to comply with government advice to remain socially distant, organisers reminded people to stay 2 metres apart from others, and were seen handing out gloves.

black-lives-matter-protests Source: Dominic Lipinski

George Floyd died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck for almost 9 minutes in Minneapolis, sparking days of protest across the US.

A protest in Dublin was held on Monday, and attracted thousands who marched from the GPO to the US embassy and held a minute’s silence.

Star Wars actor John Boyega made an emotional speech at the rally.

The 28-year-old film star told fellow demonstrators he was “speaking to you from my heart”. 

The British actor referenced two other black Americans who controversially died in the US, as well as the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence in London in 1993. 

He said: “We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd.

“We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence.”

Ms Bland died aged 28 while in police custody in Texas following a traffic stop, while Mr Martin was shot and killed, aged 17, by a neighbourhood watch volunteer in Florida, with both deaths sparking protests across the US at the time.

He added:

I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but fuck that.

black-lives-matter-protests Source: Victoria Jones

“Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.

I need you to understand how painful this shit is. I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn’t the case any more, that was never the case any more.

He urged protesters to remain peaceful as they demonstrated over the death of Floyd.

“It is very, very important that we keep control of this moment. That we make this as peaceful and as organised as possible,” he said.

“Because they want us to mess up, they want us to be disorganised, but not today.” 

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

