This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He was an epic firework display': Black Panther director pens emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Boseman’s family announced his death in a statement on Saturday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 31 Aug 2020, 7:34 AM
8 minutes ago 570 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5190952
Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler
Image: Ik Aldama/DPA/PA Images
Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler
Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler
Image: Ik Aldama/DPA/PA Images

BLACK PANTHER DIRECTOR Ryan Coogler has penned a long and emotional tribute to the film’s star Chadwick Boseman. 

“Chad was an anomaly. He was calm. Assured. Constantly studying,” Coogler wrote. 

A statement released by family on Saturday confirmed that Boseman had died aged 43 following a battle with cancer. 

Boseman’s family said he had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and died surrounded by his loved ones, including wife Taylor Simone Ledward.

He never discussed the illness publicly and films including Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods and Avengers: Endgame were all filmed “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” the family said.

Tributes to Boseman have since poured in from across a reeling Hollywood.

In a tribute published yesterday, Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler said he “hasn’t grieved a loss this acute before”. 

Coogler said Boseman was an “epic firework display”.

Speaking of their first meeting, the director said Boseman had “the warmest laugh in the world, and eyes that seen much beyond his years, but could still sparkle like a child seeing something for the first time”.

Coogler wrote that “Chad deeply valued his privacy” and that he “wasn’t privy to the details of his illness”. 

“After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him,” he wrote. 

Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering. He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was.
He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days. What an incredible mark he’s left for us.

Coogler said “it hurts more to know that we can’t have another conversation, or FaceTime, or text message exchange”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“[Boseman] would send vegetarian recipes and eating regimens for my family and me to follow during the pandemic.  He would check in on me and my loved ones, even as he dealt with the scourge of cancer,” Coogler said. 

The final paragraph of the director’s powerful tribute reads: 

In African cultures we often refer to loved ones that have passed on as ancestors. Sometimes you are genetically related. Sometimes you are not. I had the privilege of directing scenes of Chad’s character, T’Challa, communicating with the ancestors of Wakanda. We were in Atlanta, in an abandoned warehouse, with bluescreens, and massive movie lights, but Chad’s performance made it feel real. I think it was because from the time that I met him, the ancestors spoke through him. It’s no secret to me now how he was able to skillfully portray some of our most notable ones. I had no doubt that he would live on and continue to bless us with more. But it is with a heavy heart and a sense of deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now. And I know that he will watch over us, until we meet again.

Ryan Coogler’s tribute can be read in full here

With reporting by Press Association

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie