Gardaí investigating assault and attempted abduction of woman in Cabra

GARDAÍ IN CABRA are investigating the assault and attempted abduction of a woman on Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin this morning.

At approximately 7.30am, the woman in her 60s was approached by a man who attempted to force her into the boot of a car parked in the Martin Grove area.

The woman managed to flee the scene and the car drove away towards the city centre.

The car, described as a silver family saloon, may have turned left and driven onto the Navan Road, a garda spokesperson said.

It is believed the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers.

Gardaí are keen to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue between 6am and 8am today who may have information about this incident or drivers with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.